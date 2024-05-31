Malaika Arora addresses breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, actress' manager says...

Twitter
Malaika Arora has finally addressed the breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 11:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid the reports of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup, a source closely related to the actress has reacted to these rumours. Malaika's manager addressed the breakup rumours of Malaika and Arjun and shunned it instantly. When India Today asked the actress' manager if the couple had parted ways, the manager was quoted, "No no, all rumours."

Malaika shared a cryptic post amid split rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Amid talk of a split with actor Arjun Kapoor, actress Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post on Friday, saying "The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us". Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika, who has 18.8 million followers, shared a quote that read: "The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them."

Earlier in the day, a source close to IANS confirmed that Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, have split. "Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other," the source said.

Malaika and Arjun parted ways 'respectfully'? 

Earlier today, a source told Pinkvilla, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others' hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship." 

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship rumours began back in 2018 when they made an appearance at a fashion show together. Later, on Malaika’s 45th birthday, the couple confirmed their union on social media. During Arjun’s Koffee With Karan appearance, too, The actor spoke in detail about his love life and his plans to take their relationship to the next level. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen playing an antogonist in Singham Again. 

(With inputs from IANS)

