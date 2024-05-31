Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, makes her screen debut with a cameo on the hit British TV show, We Are Lady Parts Season 2.

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, is making her on-screen debut with a cameo in the second season of the British sitcom We Are Lady Parts. In the first look of Malala, she is seen wearing a cowboy hat while riding a fake horse. The photo of Malala from the show is going viral on the internet. As Vogue reported, Malala appears in the second episode titled- Malala Made Me Do It. The second season of the show narrates the struggles of music band members, Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse and Faith Omole from different hurdles.

In the second episode, the daughter of the band vocalist gets suspended from school for throwing eggs at her teacher. The plot revolves around removing slavery from the curriculum. As Mashable India reported, Imani tells her mother, "I did what Malala would do. You know she fights for girls' education every day." Then the band comes up with the song Malala Made Me Do It, which highlights their struggles. In a fantasy moment during the song, Malala appears on a fake horse wearing a bejewelled, fringed cowboy hat, and looks gorgeous in a blue dress over a dupatta.

In an interview with Vogue, Malala shared her experience of shooting a special cameo for the series. Malala didn't expect that the makers would approach her for the show. She said, "I obviously had no idea that they would eventually reach out to me and ask me to be part of it." She further said that, "I'm finally showing my hidden talent." We Are Lady Parts season 2 is now streaming on Channel 4.

