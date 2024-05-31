Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani nearly missed Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash due to....

T20 World Cup 2024: Former Pakistan star makes surprising prediction for India vs Pakistan mega clash

Mr & Mrs Mahi beats Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370, Crew at the box office even before release; sells...

Congress decides to boycott Lok Sabha exit poll debates, Pawan Khera says, 'why should we...'

Sex scandal accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to undergo potency test; What is it and how is it conducted?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nita Ambani nearly missed Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash due to....

T20 World Cup 2024: Former Pakistan star makes surprising prediction for India vs Pakistan mega clash

Mr & Mrs Mahi beats Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370, Crew at the box office even before release; sells...

Divorce is illegal in this country

Warning signs of high uric acid that appear at night

10 worst rated Indian street foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

Mr & Mrs Mahi beats Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370, Crew at the box office even before release; sells...

This Sunny Deol film broke his string of flops, was rejected by producers, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty; it earned...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor confirmed as new host, says 'jhakaas nahi kuch khaas karte hai', leaves netizens divided

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, makes her screen debut with a cameo on the hit British TV show, We Are Lady Parts Season 2.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 09:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral
Malala Yousafzai in We Are Lady Parts Season 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, is making her on-screen debut with a cameo in the second season of the British sitcom We Are Lady Parts. In the first look of Malala, she is seen wearing a cowboy hat while riding a fake horse. The photo of Malala from the show is going viral on the internet. As Vogue reported, Malala appears in the second episode titled- Malala Made Me Do It. The second season of the show narrates the struggles of music band members, Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse and Faith Omole from different hurdles.

In the second episode, the daughter of the band vocalist gets suspended from school for throwing eggs at her teacher. The plot revolves around removing slavery from the curriculum. As Mashable India reported, Imani tells her mother, "I did what Malala would do. You know she fights for girls' education every day." Then the band comes up with the song Malala Made Me Do It, which highlights their struggles. In a fantasy moment during the song, Malala appears on a fake horse wearing a bejewelled, fringed cowboy hat, and looks gorgeous in a blue dress over a dupatta. 

In an interview with Vogue, Malala shared her experience of shooting a special cameo for the series. Malala didn't expect that the makers would approach her for the show. She said, "I obviously had no idea that they would eventually reach out to me and ask me to be part of it." She further said that, "I'm finally showing my hidden talent." We Are Lady Parts season 2 is now streaming on Channel 4.

Read: This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

'Main tujhe...': CSK fan who invaded pitch during IPL 2024 reveals MS Dhoni’s promise

From Business Legacy to Bollywood, Actor Rishaab Chauhaan's Journey of Self-Discovery

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement