Meet highest paid South Indian actress, charges Rs 10 crore for a film, not Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' which was one of the highest-earning Bollywood films of 2023 also marked Nayanthara's, known as the 'Lady Superstar', debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, Nayanthara charged a fee of Rs 10 crore for 'Jawan'.

South films, in recent years, have gained a lot of recognition in India, especially after the release and mega success of the 'Baahubali' franchise. Recently, films like 'Leo' starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, and 'Jailer' featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia were successful at the box office which has also made actors hike their remuneration. But, do you know who is the highest-paid South Indian actress?

As per a report in CNBC TV18, Nayanthara is the highest-paid South Indian actress who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. The actress, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', charges Rs 5-10 crore for a film.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' which was one of the highest-earning Bollywood films of 2023 also marked Nayanthara's, known as the 'Lady Superstar', debut in Bollywood.

Reportedly, Nayanthara charged a fee of Rs 10 crore for 'Jawan'. Apart from being the highest-paid, Nayanthara is also the richest South Indian actress with an estimated net worth of Rs 183 crore.

As for the other South Indian actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges Rs 3.5-4 crore for a film. The actress is now all set to make her OTT debut with 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan for which she has charged Rs 10 crore, making her the highest-paid Indian actress on OTT.

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly charges Rs 3 crore for a film. She will be next seen in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'.

Lastly, Tamannaah Bhatia charges Rs 2-3.5 crore per movie. The actress charged Rs 3 crore for starring in 'Jailer' opposite Rajinikanth.

READ | Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...