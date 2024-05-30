Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

When Dias pointed out these issues, Marriott allegedly offered to refund Rs 1 lakh but she did not accept it. She then issued legal notices and sought a refund of the entire amount paid to Marriott.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed an ex-parte order and found the JW Marriott hotel at Sahar in Mumbai "guilty of deficiency in service". It directed the hotel to pay Rs 2.7 lakhs to a Mumbai resident.

The complaint was registered by Kimberley Dias, a resident of Dadar, who stated in her complaint that in October 2021 she, along with her fiance, booked the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott for their wedding on January 2, 2022. She had an invoice for the same where it could be seen that she paid Rs 7,25,847 to Marriott.

A major incident occurred in the Grand Ballroom on her wedding day where a chandelier fell from the ceiling and crashed on the floor. Dias revealed that the incident was terrifying and while not many people got injured, her brother was. Dias also complained that there were issues with the room and a lack of proper arrangement.

The hotel did not contest the case or appear when the Commission issued a notice to Marriott.

The Commission then reviewed Dias's email with the hotel and accepted that Marriott had “admitted its liability.” The Commission concluded that Marriott “has committed and is guilty of deficiency in service.”

The Commission ruled that Dias was “entitled to her claim, but partly.”

