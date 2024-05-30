Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema sets massive record during IPL 2024, got over 350000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

9 tips to prevent nosebleeds in summer

9 Bollywood actresses who left studies for films

7 warning signs of heat strokes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

HomeIndia

India

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

When Dias pointed out these issues, Marriott allegedly offered to refund Rs 1 lakh but she did not accept it. She then issued legal notices and sought a refund of the entire amount paid to Marriott.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 30, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed an ex-parte order and found the JW Marriott hotel at Sahar in Mumbai "guilty of deficiency in service". It directed the hotel to pay Rs 2.7 lakhs to a Mumbai resident.

The complaint was registered by Kimberley Dias, a resident of Dadar, who stated in her complaint that in October 2021 she, along with her fiance, booked the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott for their wedding on January 2, 2022. She had an invoice for the same where it could be seen that she paid Rs 7,25,847 to Marriott.

A major incident occurred in the Grand Ballroom on her wedding day where a chandelier fell from the ceiling and crashed on the floor. Dias revealed that the incident was terrifying and while not many people got injured, her brother was. Dias also complained that there were issues with the room and a lack of proper arrangement. 

When Dias pointed out these issues, Marriott allegedly offered to refund Rs 1 lakh but she did not accept it. She then issued legal notices and sought a refund of the entire amount paid to Marriott.

The hotel did not contest the case or appear when the Commission issued a notice to Marriott. 

The Commission then reviewed Dias's email with the hotel and accepted that Marriott had “admitted its liability.” The Commission concluded that Marriott “has committed and is guilty of deficiency in service.”

The Commission ruled that Dias was “entitled to her claim, but partly.” 

READ | 'They are all slowly killing us': Billionaire Nithin Kamath urges Indians to question...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Centre starts granting citizenship under CAA in these three states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement