Analysis

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's 'black magic' ritual claim

He claims that a 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga' is being conducted against him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 11:26 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's 'black magic' ritual claim
    In a surprising statement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that a conspiracy is underway to topple his government through black magic rituals. He claims that a "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga" is being conducted against him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Kerala. 

    Shivakumar's allegations include the use of specific offerings in the ritual: 21 red goats, 3 buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and 5 pigs.

    According to him, these animals have been gathered near the Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for the yagna. He asserts that his enemies, in collaboration with some Aghoris, are behind this plot.

    To protect himself from the supposed effects of these rituals, Shivakumar mentioned that he has taken to wearing a black thread. He was seen wearing this black thread during election campaigns.

    Shivakumar stated that his information comes from people involved in the ritual. 

    However, the Rajarajeshwari temple trust has vehemently denied any involvement in such activities. Madhavan, a trustee, dismissed the allegations, stating that no animal sacrifices or black magic rituals are performed at or near the temple. The trust accused Shivakumar of trying to malign the temple's reputation with baseless claims.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
