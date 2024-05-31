Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

After Isha Malviya slammed Rinku Dhawan for her failed marriage, the latter reacted strongly and said that her comments on her personal life showed sensitivity and sensibility.

Actress Rinku Dhawan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 17 has hit back at Isha Malviya for commenting on her failed marriage. Bigg Boss 17 ended months ago, but the former housemates continue to grab headlines. Recently, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel confirmed their break-up and Rinku shared her thoughts on their relationship. As reported, Rinku called Uddariyaan actress 'over-ambitious', and also said that she predicted their break-up inside the house.

Rinku's comments didn't go well with Isha. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the 19-year-old actress slammed Rinku, and even taunted about her failed marriage. Now, Rinku has reacted to Isha's statements and posted a long note on Instagram. She called out the media portal to pick pieces from another interview and 'totally changed' the tonality of words. She wrote, "I did say you are ambitious, and there's nothing wrong in that... it's your lives...I don't want to interfere... you all are big enough to handle everything. Rinku further wrote, "Aisa na ho ki 8 mahiney baad aapke baare mein aise insensitive statements aa rahe ho."

What did Isha said about Rinku in the interview?

In the interview, when Isha was asked about Rinku's statement on her break-up with Samarth, she said, "Do you think this bothers me? She wasn’t successful in her married life. I should not say this but she has been divorced too and you are talking about 20-year-old kids. We will be in a relationship and then break up. But look at yourself, your marriage was also not successful."

Abhishek Kumar on Isha-Samarth's break-up

When DNA India quipped Abhishek Kumar about his prediction of Isha-Samarth's break up, he said, "Maine bhi woh clip dobaara dekhi, and I was surprised ki maine itna accurate kaise bola. Tab maine realise kiya ki dard mein insaan sach bol jaata hai. Aur uss time, main andar se bahut hurt tha. Mujhe ki pata tha ki kya cheeze hai, and woh issi liye nikla (I watched that clip again, and I was surprised at how accurate I was. At that time I realised that when a person is hurt, he will speak the truth, and I was really hurt at that time)." Abhishek further says that he wishes the best for both, "Dono khush rahe, aur main khush rahu (laughs)."