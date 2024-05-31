Twitter
In pics: PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in a saffron shirt, shawl, and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, where incense sticks, in front of him, could be spotted burning slowly.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 31, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

In pics: PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his meditation exercise, on Friday performed 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here.

Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with a spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of the sun, and offered prayers with folded hands.

A short video clip, 'Sunrise, Surya Arghya, Spirituality,' posted by the BJP on its 'X' handle showed the PM pouring little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala).

The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in a saffron shirt, shawl, and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, where incense sticks, in front of him, could be spotted burning slowly. 

Modi also walked around the mandapam with his japa mala in his hands.
Photographs of Modi in meditating posture have been apparently clicked during different times and similar is the case of video clips.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

