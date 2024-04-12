Twitter
Bollywood

Meet sisters who started their Bollywood career in same year, only one became superstar, other quit acting to..

In the 80s, Tabu and her sister used to live in Hyderabad. Their mother Rizwana Hashmi and director Vijay Anand's wife Sushma Anand used to be friends.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many people are unaware of the story that we want to narrate today. This is the story of two Bollywood sisters who entered the film industry in the same year and gained immense popularity but, as fate would have it, only one of them went on to become a superstar while the other despite being a hit, was forced to live in obscurity. 

The two real sisters we are talking about today are Farha Naaz and Tabu. Both these actresses entered the film industry in the same year - 1985. In the 80s, Tabu and her sister used to live in Hyderabad. Their mother Rizwana Hashmi and director Vijay Anand's wife Sushma Anand used to be friends. 

Once at a party, Vijay Anand's brother Dev Anand took note of Farha Naaz and Tabu. He was making the film 'Hum Naujawan' at the time and was looking for a new face to play the role of his school-going daughter Priya. He decided to cast Tabu for the role and made a mental note to sign Farha Naaz for a film in the future. During this time, Yash Chopra was looking for a new heroine for 'Faasle', and he went on to cast Farha Naaz in the film. 

Both these films - 'Faasle' and 'Hum Naujawan' were released in the same year. In her debut film, Farha Naaz worked with Sunil Dutt, Rekha, Rohan Kapoor, and Deepti Naval. However, the could not perform well on screen and was a flop.

Tabu's film 'Hum Naujawan', on the other hand, was a flop too, co-starring Dev Anand. 

But, even though both of these films were flops, Farha Naaz and Tabu continued to get a lot of film offers. 

Farha Naaz has given many hit films, like 'Naseeb Apna-Apna', 'Imandaar', 'Woh Phir Aayegi', 'Nakaab', 'Yateem', 'Baap Nambari Beta Dus Nambari', and 'Begunah', among others. 

Farha Naaz made a name for herself and was touted to be the next superstar. But, after her first marriage to Vindu Dara Singh, she retired from acting in the year 1996. She worked in some TV serials but nothing substantial. 

In the year 2002, both of them got divorced, and just one year after the divorce, Farha Naaz married actor Sumeet Saigal for the second time. After this, she gradually became anonymous from the industry and left acting. 

Farha Naaz's sister Tabu is still going strong, not only in Bollywood but also in South cinema including Telugu and Tamil films. She is currently considered to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. 

