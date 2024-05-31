Twitter
England pacer banned from all forms for three months for betting on cricket

The rules governing cricket betting integrity strictly prohibit any professional player, coach, or support staff member from engaging in any form of betting on cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 31, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

England pacer banned from all forms for three months for betting on cricket
File Photo
England and Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse has been suspended from cricket for a period of three months due to his involvement in betting on the sport. Carse, a seasoned player with 14 one-day internationals and three T20 internationals under his belt, was found guilty of placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019. It is important to note that none of these bets were placed on games in which he was actively participating.

The rules governing cricket betting integrity strictly prohibit any professional player, coach, or support staff member from engaging in any form of betting on cricket matches worldwide. As a result of his actions, Carse, aged 28, has been handed a 16-month ban, with 13 months of the suspension being suspended for a two-year period. His three-month suspension will be in effect from May 28 to August 28, 2024.

The Cricket Regulator has confirmed that Carse accepted the charges brought against him, cooperated fully throughout the investigation, and has shown genuine remorse for his behavior. It is emphasized that if Carse refrains from any further violations of the anti-corruption rules within the next two years, he will not face any additional penalties.

Dave Lewis, interim director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "The Cricket Regulator takes any breach of integrity or misconduct rules seriously and I would encourage any participant, from within the professional game, who has gambled on cricket to come forward and not wait to be discovered.

"The Cricket Regulator understands the many challenges participants can face and will handle cases fairly, with understanding and support for anyone who wishes to come forward. We also encourage any participant struggling with any welfare concerns to seek assistance from the PCA or other trusted professional source."

