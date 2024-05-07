IPL 2024: Here’s why CSK star MS Dhoni batted at No.9 against PBKS

Here's why CSK legend MS Dhoni is batting low in the order for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024.

Cricket fans were left shocked after five-time IPL champion MS Dhoni was seen batting at No.9 for CSK in the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings on Sunday. MS Dhoni who is generally a middle order batsman for his team was even seen coming to bat after Shardul Thakur.

However, the reason behind Dhoni's batting low in order has finally been revealed. According to the Times of India, MS Dhoni is experiencing a muscle tear in his leg, so he cannot run on the field for too long. This injury is a major reason for the ex-CSK skipper to bat low in the order this season.

“We are virtually playing with our ‘B’ team. Those who are criticizing Dhoni don’t know the sacrifice that he is doing for his team,” the CSK source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The report further claims that Devon Conway, who has been ruled out due to an injury, has made himself available.

It's reported that Dhoni has been taking medicines prior to stepping onto the field, and minimize his running to prevent his injury from escalating. Although doctors have recommended him to take some rest. But Dhoni has no option but to play for CSK.

Moreover, CSK’s star pacer Deepak Chahar is unlikely to make a comeback in the season after sustaining a leg injury.

