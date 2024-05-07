Four big dangerous asteroids coming toward Earth, but the good news is…

NASA has warned of four asteroids currently hurtling towards Earth, all part of the Apollo group known for their orbits intersecting with Earth's path. While this news may raise some concerns, let's examine the specifics of each asteroid to determine the level of risk involved.

First on the list is Asteroid 2024 JF. This member of the Apollo group measures a modest 26 feet in size and is traveling at a staggering speed of 42,081 kilometers per hour. Its closest approach to Earth will occur on May 6 at 21:58 UTC, coming within 475,443 kilometers of our planet.

Following closely is Asteroid 2024 HE2, slightly larger at 78 feet. Traveling at 43,472 kilometers per hour, it is slated to pass by on May 6 at 20:16 UTC, but at a safer distance of 1.2 million kilometers.

Coming up next is Asteroid 2024 HL2, sized at 84 feet and moving swiftly at 48,247 kilometers per hour. Its closest approach to Earth will be on May 6 at 08:12 UTC, passing within 2.9 million kilometers of our planet.

Last but not least is Asteroid 2024 HM2, the largest of the group at 171 feet in diameter and traveling at an impressive speed of 90,056 kilometers per hour. Fortunately, it will pass by at a comfortable distance of 6.6 million kilometers on May 6 at 14:49 UTC.

Although the sizes and speeds of these asteroids may seem daunting, their closest approaches are still relatively distant from Earth. The closest any of them will come is 475,443 kilometers away – more than the distance to the Moon.

NASA closely monitors such near-Earth objects, with the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) keeping a vigilant watch.