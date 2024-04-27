Twitter
Bollywood

Alaya F says Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure didn't bother her: 'The reviews aren’t...'

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has bombed at the box office. Alaya F plays Dr. Parminder Bawa aka Pam in the film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Made in a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore, the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been a major critical and commercial failure. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film has collected just Rs 58.5 crore net in India in its first 15 days (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk) and has been a box office disaster.

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Alaya F has said that the film's box office failure hasn't bothered her as she reached a new audience through the big-budget action thriller.

The actress played the IT specialist and undercover asset of Indian armed forces, Dr. Parminder Bawa aka Pam in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Speaking to News18 about film's box office debacle, Alaya said, "It didn’t bother me because I feel that I got a lot from the film. I managed to reach a new audience who perhaps didn’t know of me. When you’re making a film of that scale and an action masala one at that, the reviews aren’t going to be all about critical acclaim. The main review for a film like this will always come from the audience. It received a mixed reaction from the audience and I can’t tell them what they should watch and what they shouldn’t."

Alaya F will be seen next with Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth. The film is the biopic of Srikanth Bolla, the visually-impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth releases in cinemas on May 10.

