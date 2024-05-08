Meet Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore a day, uses 20 phones at a time due to...

Pichai's tech habits go beyond his impressive phone collection. When asked about his children's screen time, he emphasised the importance of setting personal limits instead of strict rules.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently discussed his relationship with technology in an interview and what was surprising was that he uses over 20 phones at one time.

Using so many phones at a time is necessary for his role as he must ensure Google products perform optimally across a variety of devices. His multiple phones reflect a commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements and ensuring Google remains innovative.

Regarding account security, Pichai admitted he doesn't frequently change his passwords, relying instead on two-factor authentication for added safety.

Pichai also holds significant beliefs about artificial intelligence (AI), considering it to be the most impactful technology humanity has developed, akin to the significance of fire and electricity.

Interestingly, Sundar Pichai earns Rs 66,666.29 every hour. In April 2023, it was revealed that Sundar Pichai received a total compensation of approximately USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore) in 2022, which means he earned Rs 5 crore per day.