Meet actress who worked in more than 150 TV shows, suddenly quit acting, left her husband to become a monk because..

After completing her schooling and graduation, Nupur Alankar did some modelling projects and brand advertisements due to which her acting career also gained momentum. Nupur Alankar then did some memorable roles on television which made her a well-known celebrity in India.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 09, 2024, 02:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actors and actresses in the film industry have chosen the path of spirituality and quit acting despite achieving success in the industry. These celebrities include actors like Saqib Khan, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim, Anu Aggarwal, Sofia Hayat, Mamta Kulkarni, Barkha Madan, Suchitra Sen, and Anagha Bhosle, among others. Today, we will tell you about another actress who was part of the film industry for 27 years but after separating from her husband, this actress turned to spirituality and became a monk. 

In her career spanning over 27 years, this actress worked in about 157 TV shows and films but then she suddenly decided to leave the world of glitz and glamour for a higher purpose. We are talking about none other than Nupur Alankar who was born in Jaipur in 1972. 

After completing her schooling and graduation, Nupur Alankar did some modelling projects and brand advertisements due to which her acting career also gained momentum. Nupur Alankar then did some memorable roles on television which made her a well-known celebrity in India. 

So it came as a surprise in September 2022 when Nupur Alankar announced her decision to leave the entertainment world and embark on a spiritual journey.

Nupur Alankar revealed that she retired from the industry in February 2022. She said that she was lucky to have a guru like Shambhu Sharan Jha, who helped her understand spirituality. Nupur Alankar further, in an interview with ETimes, also denied reports of being unhappy and said that she was excited to explore the depths of spirituality.

Nupur was married to Alankar Srivastava in 2002 and decided to retire from the film world only with the consent of her husband and mother-in-law. 

She revealed that she separated from her husband but both of them did not adopt a legal route for the same.

