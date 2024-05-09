Karnataka SSLC board result 2024 declared; Check class 10th results at karresults.nic.in

The pass percentage is 73.40% which is a massive dip of 30% as compared to the previous year. Around 78 schools across Karnataka record zero per cent results of which three are in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today announced the class 10 result 2024. The mark sheets will be available at the official websites — kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english or karresults.nic.in.

The qualifying marks of the SSLC exam have been decreased from 35% to 25%. Due to the pass percentage, the board has increased the normalisation by boosting the grade marks from 10% to 20%, resulting in a pass percentage of 73%.

The actual pass percentage is 54%. Over 2 lakh students who failed were granted grace marks to boost the pass percentage to 73%.

“The reason for the decrease in pass percentage is due to webcasting which was introduced to reduce malpractice and ensure examination integrity,” said Ritesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary school education department.