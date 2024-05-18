Twitter
Who is Swati Maliwal? Know all about AAP leader who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her

Swati Maliwal, born on October 15, 1984, is a social activist and politician. She studied at Amity International School and received a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 18, 2024, 01:37 PM IST

Swati Maliwal, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Delhi, has accused Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, of assaulting her at the Delhi chief minister's house earlier this week. In the FIR registered against Bibhav Kumar based on the Rajya Sabha MP's statement, the Delhi Police have stated that she was hit by him on the stomach, slapped, and kicked.

Who is Swati Maliwal?

Swati Maliwal, born on October 15, 1984, is a social activist and politician. She studied at Amity International School and received a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education. 

After finishing her education, Maliwal joined the Non-governmental organization "Parivartan," started by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. She participated in ground-level campaigns across India as a member of the organization. She even lived in the slums in East Delhi to witness the life of the slum-dwellers.

She became famous when she participated in the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare. Later, she served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from 2015 to 2024, becoming one of the youngest to head the women's commission

In 2012, Maliwal married Naveen Jaihind, a politician of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, she got divorced in February 2020.

In January 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal nominated 39-year-old Swati Maliwal to the Upper House, and she became MP of Rajya Sabha. She was also called ‘lady Singham of Delhi’ by Kejriwal.

 
