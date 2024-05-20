Twitter
Meet woman who lives in India's largest house, larger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 cr Antilia, her husband

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 20, 2024, 01:13 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

    Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat, owned by the Gaekwad family of Baroda, holds the distinction of being the largest private residence in the world. Remarkably, it is four times the size of Buckingham Palace. The Gaekwads, once rulers of Baroda, continue to be highly respected by the local population. Currently, the family is led by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

    Radhikaraje Gaekwad was born on July 19, 1978, and belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat. Her father, Dr. MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, renounced his royal title to become an IAS officer.

    According to Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace spans an impressive 3,04,92,000 square feet, while the Buckingham Palace's 8,28,821 square feet. In comparison, Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, the world's most expensive residence valued at Rs 15,000 crore, covers 48,780 square feet. The opulent Laxmi Vilas Palace boasts over 170 rooms and was constructed by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890, at a cost of approximately GBP 180,000 at the time. The palace also features a golf course.

    An avid reader and writer, Radhikaraje Gaekwad holds a Master's degree in Indian History from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Before her marriage to Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad in 2002, she worked as a journalist. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad assumed the Baroda crown in a traditional ceremony at Laxmi Vilas Palace in 2012.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
