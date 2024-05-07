Meet actor who washed dishes in hotel, debuted with Rs 1600-crore hit, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office at 18

Not many actors can claim to have tasted success at the age of 18, and that too, in their first major outing as a professional actor. But this one star did. And his success was so impactful that he outshone the Khans and Akshay Kumar at the box office, all as a teenager. This is the rags to riches story of a successful actor of Indian origin, who has never worked in Bollywood.

The 18-year-old who beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Born in London to Indian parents in 1990, Dev Patel ventured into acting as a school kid. At 16, he made his TV debut in a supporting role on the British TV show Skins. This led to being noticed by Danny Boyle, who was looking for an Indian face for his next film – Slumdog Millionaire. After a few rounds of auditions, Dev was cast in the lead in the film, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and fellow debutant Freida Pinto. For preparation of his role, Dev worked in a call centre and even in the kitchen of a restaurant, washing dishes. The film went on to be a sensational global hit, earning over $370 million (Rs 1600 crore in 2009) at the box office. In comparison, the highest-grossing Indian film of the year – Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots – earned $82 million worldwide. The top hits of Salman Khan (Wanted- $19 million) and Shah Rukh Khan (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi- $36 million) fared even less. At 18, Dev Patel was outdoing the giants of the industry. Sadly though, Slumdog Millionaire did not do very well in India, grossing just over Rs 15 crore in the country.

Dev Patel’s directorial debut with Monkey Man

Dev Patel has been in the news again in India this year due to his new film Monkey Man. The 33-year-old has made his maiden foray as a director with the action thriller. The John Wick-style film is set in India and features a host of Indian actors, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, and Makarand Deshpande. However, despite releasing worldwide in April, the film is yet to be cleared for a release in India by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). It has been speculated that the film’s portrayal of a far-right dictatorial regime may be a hindrance in its release in the country.

