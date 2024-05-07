Meet actor who washed dishes in hotel, debuted with Rs 1600-crore hit, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office at 18

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

Stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

7 most fashionable countries

9 times Bollywood celebs made fun of other actors publicly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

Salman Khan house firing case: Fifth suspect arrested from Rajasthan, has ties to...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet actor who washed dishes in hotel, debuted with Rs 1600-crore hit, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office at 18

This actor debuted with a blockbuster, beating Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman at the age of 18

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

article-main
The actor who beat the Khans at age 18
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Not many actors can claim to have tasted success at the age of 18, and that too, in their first major outing as a professional actor. But this one star did. And his success was so impactful that he outshone the Khans and Akshay Kumar at the box office, all as a teenager. This is the rags to riches story of a successful actor of Indian origin, who has never worked in Bollywood.

The 18-year-old who beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Born in London to Indian parents in 1990, Dev Patel ventured into acting as a school kid. At 16, he made his TV debut in a supporting role on the British TV show Skins. This led to being noticed by Danny Boyle, who was looking for an Indian face for his next film – Slumdog Millionaire. After a few rounds of auditions, Dev was cast in the lead in the film, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and fellow debutant Freida Pinto. For preparation of his role, Dev worked in a call centre and even in the kitchen of a restaurant, washing dishes. The film went on to be a sensational global hit, earning over $370 million (Rs 1600 crore in 2009) at the box office. In comparison, the highest-grossing Indian film of the year – Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots – earned $82 million worldwide. The top hits of Salman Khan (Wanted- $19 million) and Shah Rukh Khan (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi- $36 million) fared even less. At 18, Dev Patel was outdoing the giants of the industry. Sadly though, Slumdog Millionaire did not do very well in India, grossing just over Rs 15 crore in the country.

Dev Patel’s directorial debut with Monkey Man

Dev Patel has been in the news again in India this year due to his new film Monkey Man. The 33-year-old has made his maiden foray as a director with the action thriller. The John Wick-style film is set in India and features a host of Indian actors, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, and Makarand Deshpande. However, despite releasing worldwide in April, the film is yet to be cleared for a release in India by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). It has been speculated that the film’s portrayal of a far-right dictatorial regime may be a hindrance in its release in the country.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools to tackle hoax bomb threats

Meet girl, an Indian genius, who built Rs 100 crore startup at age 16, her business is…

Meet IIT graduates, who built Rs 6000 crore company, received Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC, their salary is…

ICSE, ISC results 2024 out today: Check Date, time and where to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement