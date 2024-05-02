This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Govinda, Amitabh, made debutant star, earned over Rs 3000 crore at worldwide

Hollywood films are made on a whopping budget and amny such films have grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. While the 1000-crore club is very recent in Bollywood, it's not new in the west. One such film, which was rejected by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan, collected Rs 3000 crore at the box office.

The film we are talking about starred several Bollywood actors and made debutatnt a star. The film won several accolades and became a huge hit. Not only this, the songs of the film were also a hit winning the music composer an Oscar. It is none other than Slumdog Millionaire.

Helmed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire narrates the story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums of Mumbai, who becomes a millionaire, however, gets accused of cheating and then he recounts his life story to the police, illustrating how he was able to answer each question. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and Madhur Mittal along with others in key roles. The film marked Dev Patel's debut and made him a star after which he featured in several hit films and has now made his directorial debut with Monkey Man.

Made in Rs 124 Rs 124 crore and the film's titled created controversy. Before Anil Kapoor, the role of the TV host was offered to Shah Rukh Khan and he even agreed to do the role. However, later he found the role of Prem quite mean and deceitful. According to IMDb, other than Shah Rukh, the role was also offered to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, however, both of them turned down the film.

Despite all of this, the film turned out to be a blockbuster and collected Rs 3145 crore at the box office worldwide. Not only this, the film won big at the Academy Awards and won 8 Oscars for Best Picture, Christian Colson, Best Director, Danny Boyle, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song – Jai Ho, music by A. R. Rahman, lyric by Gulzar (lyricist), and Best Sound Mixing, Not only this, the film also won 7 BAFTA Awards and 4 Golden Globe Awards.

