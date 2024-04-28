Days after his cryptic note on 'giving up', Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan Khan in emotional post: 'I will not...'

Twitter
Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has promised to not give up and fight for his people, days after penning a crytic note on 'giving up and going to baba' on his Instagram Stories eralier this week.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 07:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Late Irrfan Khan with his son Babil Khan
Earlier this week, Babil Khan took to his Instagram Stories and penned a cryptic note that read, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to baba". Though Babil deleted his Story within minutes, the screenshot of the same went viral on social media and left his fans concerned. 

Now, on Saturday night, two days ahead of Irrfan Khan's fourth death anniversary on April 29, Babil remembered his dad in an emotional post. Sharing some of the photos of the brilliant actor from the film sets, Babil wrote, "You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much."

When his fans read that Babil has decided to not give up and fight for his people, they heaved a sigh of relief. One of them wrote in the comments section, "You not giving up, is all he would have wanted", while another added, "Please be happy Babil, we don't love you when you're sad."

Is everything okay with Babil?
A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil Khan was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men, which was based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy. Produced by YRF Entertainment, the critically-acclaimed show also starred Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and R. Madhavan in the lead roles. 

