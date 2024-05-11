This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

Bollywood has seen several female superstars, but arguably no one has left such an impact as Sadhna did. The late superstar's photo was displayed at many barber shops and beauty parlours. Not only women, but even men would prefer a Sadhna Cut. The journey of Sadhna isn't less interesting than an inspirational biopic. This actress, who charmed Bollywood in the 1960s as The Mystery Girl started her journey as an extra, and earned Rs 1 for a movie.

Sadhana's early beginnings

Born in Karachi on September 2, 1941, Anjali Shivdasani aka Sadhana and her family migrated to Bombay during the partition of India when she was 7 years old. Sadhana's father is the elder brother of actor Hari Shivdasani (actress Babita's father). Sadhana is the cousin of Babita and aunt of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan. During her college days, Sadhana's family was facing financial troubles. To help her family, Sadhana found a job as a typist in Colaba and managed her studies and work.

Sadhana's first on-screen appearance

The actress was always inclined towards cinema. Nutan was Sadhana's inspiration, and she was also a big fan of Dev Anand. When Sadhana was 13 years old, she got a chance to share screen space with Raj Kapoor. Teenage Sadhana worked as an extra in the chorus group, and danced with Raj on the song Mur Mur Ke Na Dekh, Mur Mur Ke in Shree 420 (1955).

When Sadhana got Rs 1 as an acting fee for a film

When Sadhana was 15 years old, she was approached by producers who spotted her in a college play. They cast her in India's first Sindhi film titled Abaana (1958), and reportedly she was paid Rs 1 for the movie.

Sadhana's big break

During the promotion of Abaana, producer Sashadhar Mukherjee noticed her. After her Sindhi film, Sashadhar offered her film Love In Shimla (1960), opposite his son, Joy Mukherjee. Love In Shimla became a box office success, and her hairstyle became a rage titled- Sadhana Cut. In the 1960s, Sadhana gave some major blockbusters, including Hum Dono, Asli Naqli, Mere Mehboob, Woh Kaun Thi, Mera Saaya, Waqt, and Anita.

Sadhana's retirement and death

Sadhana got married to Love in Simla director Ram Krishna Nayyar on 7 March 1966. The couple were married for nearly thirty years, until his death in 1995 from asthma. The couple had no children. In the late 60s, Sadhana had health issues due to her thyroid, which she was treated in Boston. After returning from the US, she starred in successful movies including Intekam, Rajkumar, and Ek Phool Do Mali. In 1974, Sadhana made her directorial debut with Geeta Mera Naam. After this film, she retired from acting and refused to star in supporting roles. Reportedly, she suffered from eye problems due to hyperthyroidism, and after her retirement, she even refused to be photographed.

In her last years, Sadhana suffered from illness and underwent emergency surgery due to a bleeding oral lesion. Sadhana died on 25 December 2015 in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai after being hospitalised with a high fever. Sadly, The Mystery Girl of Bollywood died a lonely death.