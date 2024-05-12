Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal keep RCB's playoff hopes alive with 47-run win over Delhi Capitals

Rajat Patidar's half-century, supported by quick contributions from Cameron Green and Will Jacks, propelled RCB to a total of 187/9.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 12, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

Courtesy: X @RCBTweets
Yash Dayal's impressive performance, taking three crucial wickets, led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 47-run victory over the Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Despite the valiant efforts of Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel, the team fell short of the target.

Rajat Patidar's half-century, supported by quick contributions from Cameron Green and Will Jacks, propelled RCB to a total of 187/9 in the first innings after DC captain Axar Patel chose to field first against Faf du Plessis' team.

Following this victory, RCB has climbed to fifth place in the standings with 12 points and a positive run rate of 0.387. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have dropped to sixth place with a negative run rate of 0.482.

