West Nile fever in Kerala: Symptoms to prevention; know all about the disease

The spread of West Nile fever is causing concern across three districts in Kerala - Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur. The State Health Department has issued an alert, urging authorities to accelerate pre-monsoon cleaning efforts. Currently, at least ten cases of this vector-borne illness have been confirmed. West Nile virus (WNV) is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly the culex mosquitoes.

What is West Nile virus?

It's a single-stranded RNA virus transmitted by mosquitoes, belonging to the flavivirus genus. It shares similarities with viruses causing Japanese encephalitis and yellow fever.

West Nile fever: Symptoms

Symptoms of West Nile fever typically include fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can lead to severe neurological conditions like meningitis or encephalitis.

West Nile fever: Prevention

Prevention measures are crucial. In most countries, WNV infections peak when mosquito activity is at its highest and temperatures are conducive for virus multiplication. Establishing active surveillance systems in animals, especially birds and horses, can help detect outbreaks early on.

Health Minister George recommends protective measures such as wearing clothing that covers the body entirely, using mosquito nets and repellents, and maintaining cleanliness in one's surroundings to mitigate the risk of infection.