Meet IPS Idashisha Nongrang, who became Meghalaya's first woman DGP

IPS Idashisha Nongrang has become the first tribal lady from Meghalaya to hold this position, CM Conrad K Sangma tweeted.

IPS Idashisha Nongrang has become the first woman DGP of Meghalaya. She is the IPS officer of the 1992 batch belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre (Meghalaya Wing). IPS Nongrang has been appointed the new DGP of the northeastern state for two years from May 20, 2024, to May 19, 2026. IPS Nongrang will replace LR Bishnoi who will retire on May 19. She currently holds the position of Special DG at Meghalaya Police.

"Heartiest congratulations to Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she becomes the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!" Sangma said.

The Meghalaya Security Commission, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, selected Nongrang out of the three officers approved by the UPSC last month for the role of police chief, a senior home department official informed PTI. The other two officers recommended by the UPSC were RP Meena and Deepak Kumar, after two others, GP Singh (1991 batch) and Harmeet Singh (1992 batch) declined the top job, officially intimating the commission of their unwillingness to take up the task.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet woman who cracked IIT, then cleared UPSC in first attempt, became IPS, took second attempt after a year and...