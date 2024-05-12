Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

A team of Delhi Police reached the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets in Mumbai and questioned the cast and crew regarding Gurucharan Singh's disappearance.

It has been close to 20 days since Gurucharan Singh, who who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing. As the Delhi Police is now investigating his disappearance, one of their teams reached the sets of the show in Mumbai's Film City and questioned the cast and crew about the actor.

Sohil Ramani, head at the production house Neela Films confirmed to News18, "As a part of their investigation, Delhi police had visited our set. They went back assured that there were no dues from our end towards Gurucharan Singh. We continue to pray for his well being and hope he is found soon."

A source from the show's production house also told the portal, "This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago."

Gurucharan left for his home on April 22 to catch a flight from Delhi to Mumbai but didn't reach the airport. A couple of days later on April 24, a CCTV footage showed him withdrawing cash from an ATM in Palam. Delhi Police has also suspected that Singh has planned his own disappearance.

The missing actor was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, popularly abbreviated as TMKOC, when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020.

