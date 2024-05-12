Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

Viral video: Influencer dances with gun in broad daylight on highway, UP Police reacts

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Brown bread vs white bread: Which is better?

Fastest animals in world (land, air, & water)

10 seeds to boost iron levels in the body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

HomeTelevision

Television

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

A team of Delhi Police reached the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets in Mumbai and questioned the cast and crew regarding Gurucharan Singh's disappearance.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 12, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Gurucharan Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It has been close to 20 days since Gurucharan Singh, who who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing. As the Delhi Police is now investigating his disappearance, one of their teams reached the sets of the show in Mumbai's Film City and questioned the cast and crew about the actor.

Sohil Ramani, head at the production house Neela Films confirmed to News18, "As a part of their investigation, Delhi police had visited our set. They went back assured that there were no dues from our end towards Gurucharan Singh. We continue to pray for his well being and hope he is found soon."

A source from the show's production house also told the portal, "This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago."

Gurucharan left for his home on April 22 to catch a flight from Delhi to Mumbai but didn't reach the airport. A couple of days later on April 24, a CCTV footage showed him withdrawing cash from an ATM in Palam. Delhi Police has also suspected that Singh has planned his own disappearance.

The missing actor was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, popularly abbreviated as TMKOC, when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020.

READ | Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple, to hit campaign trail with mega roadshow on first day of bail

Yodha OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's hostage rescue drama releases online, here's where you can watch

Made in Rs 800 crore, this film was never released, even on OTT, producer deleted all copies from everywhere because...

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Imran Khan reveals why he kept relationship with Lekha Washingon secret: 'I was trying to shield from that ugliness...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement