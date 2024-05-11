CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 60 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the IPL 2024's 61st match, Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 12th. Rajasthan Royals are currently positioned second on the table, having won 8 out of their 11 matches, accumulating 16 points with a net run rate of +0.476.

Chennai Super Kings, with 6 wins and 6 losses, are placed fourth, earning 12 points with a net run rate of +0.491.

Live streaming details

When is the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match of IPL will be played on Sunday, May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the CSK Vs RR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the CSK Vs RR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, historically considering the matches played at this venue the track has benefitted the bowlers, specifically the spinners. The pacers that can bowl cutters can create problems for the batters.

Weather report

On May 12th, expect a brief morning thunderstorm in some areas, followed by mostly sunny, humid, and slightly cloudy weather for the rest of the day.

In Chennai, the temperature will reach around 36 degrees Celsius, but it will feel like 44 degrees Celsius due to the humidity. Humidity levels will be around 69%, and there is a 6% chance of rain, as per AccuWeather.

Predicted playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal