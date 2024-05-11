Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in capital settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius, check forecast for tomorrow

CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in capital settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius, check forecast for tomorrow

Heeramandi still exists in Lahore, know current state of courtesans

6 effective home remedies for diarrhea

King who never lost to the Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This actor rejected Abhishek Bachchan's film 4 times, later became scene-stealer of flop movie, producer gave him...

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 60 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the IPL 2024's 61st match, Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 12th. Rajasthan Royals are currently positioned second on the table, having won 8 out of their 11 matches, accumulating 16 points with a net run rate of +0.476.

Chennai Super Kings, with 6 wins and 6 losses, are placed fourth, earning 12 points with a net run rate of +0.491.

Live streaming details

When is the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match of IPL will be played on Sunday, May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the CSK Vs RR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the CSK Vs RR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, historically considering the matches played at this venue the track has benefitted the bowlers, specifically the spinners. The pacers that can bowl cutters can create problems for the batters. 

Weather report

On May 12th, expect a brief morning thunderstorm in some areas, followed by mostly sunny, humid, and slightly cloudy weather for the rest of the day.

In Chennai, the temperature will reach around 36 degrees Celsius, but it will feel like 44 degrees Celsius due to the humidity. Humidity levels will be around 69%, and there is a 6% chance of rain, as per AccuWeather.

Predicted playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haldiram may get Rs 425790000000 offer soon, world’s biggest PE firm planning to…

Viral video: Man's close encounter with chained tiger sparks outrage on internet, watch

Eggstraordinary cake: Vlogger makes cake with eggshells in it, video goes viral

Yodha OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's hostage rescue drama releases online, here's where you can watch

Jackie Shroff stuns fans with his chiseled physique, sculpted biceps at 67

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement