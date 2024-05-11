Twitter
Cricket

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 62 to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

RCB vs DC IPL 2024
In the highly anticipated sixty-second game of the IPL 2024 tournament, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go head-to-head against Delhi Capitals at the prestigious M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12th at 7:30 PM IST.

As of now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is positioned at seventh place on the points table, with Delhi Capitals holding the fifth spot.

Throughout this season of IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has competed in twelve matches, emerging victorious in five encounters. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has also played twelve matches, securing victory in six games.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated RCB vs DC match is set to take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between RCB and DC live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Bengaluru is renowned for its favorable conditions for batsmen. The pitch is typically flat with short boundaries, allowing players to easily hit sixes. Consequently, high scores are common, leading teams to often choose to chase targets at this venue.

Weather report

According to the latest forecast from AccuWeather, there is a 34% chance of a thunderstorm occurring in the evening. It is anticipated that the thunderstorm will bring approximately 1.5 hours of rainfall after sunset, with a 56% chance of rain overall.

The temperature in Bengaluru is expected to reach around 26 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are forecasted to be around 60%.

Predicted playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, KV Sharma, Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh

DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Also read| RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

