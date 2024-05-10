Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results Ankita Basappa Tops 7340 Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam Karnataka SSLC announces class 10th result 2024. Ankita Basappa Konnur from Bangalakote has secured 100 per cent with 625 marks. Girls beat boys this time with a pass percentage of 81.11%, notably higher than the 65.90% recorded among boys. This year a total of 631,204 students passed the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 73.40%. How To Access Result? Step 1: Go to the official website at https://karresults.nic.in/ Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for checking the SSLC results 2024. Step 3: Enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth and submit. Step 4: Your KSEAB SSLC Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download the online scorecard for your records and get its printout for further use.