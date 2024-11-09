BOLLYWOOD
Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan's old statement on the Taal actress goes viral.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan continue making headlines due to rumours of their separation. Amid this malicious gossip, fans are digging into old statements of the Bachchan family. Recently, an old Rediff chat of Jaya Bachchan resurfaced in which she discussed her relationship with her daughter-in-law.
During a Rediff chat, Jaya Bachchan called Aishwarya her 'buddy' and said, "She is my buddy. If I don’t like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don’t do politics behind her back If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself." However, Jaya further added one difference that she enjoys between them, "The only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That’s all." This statement has caught netizens' attention and they are making it viral on the internet.
For the past few months, there have been rumours that all is not well between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The two celebs are not been spotted together and that has brewed the rumours of their separation.
Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic note
Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his thoughts on Jr Bachchan and his career on his blog. Amitabh penned down his thoughts in the blog, expressing his views on Abhishek's new project I Want To Talk.
Amitabh shared the inspiration behind Abhishek's movie, and wrote, "The life and the story of Arjun De, on whom the film I WANT TO TALK has been dedicated to and inspired from on a true life story, is the most awakening life story that I had the honour of spending time with at KBC. When time is limited .. when life is limited .. when limit is limited .. what be the limit then ..I have answers ..I WANT TO TALK ..says it all .."Amitabh Bachchan wished best for his 'Bhaiyu', and also said, "I have answers...I Want To Talk." Shoojit Sircar-directed I Want To Talk will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.
