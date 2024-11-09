Samson continued his fine form from the final T20I of the Bangladesh series in October by scoring his second T20I century.

India is currently facing off against South Africa in the first T20I of the four-match series at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban. The Indian team, after being put in to bat first, posted an impressive total of 202 runs in their allotted 20 overs, with Sanju Samson leading the charge.

Samson continued his fine form from the final T20I of the Bangladesh series in October by scoring his second T20I century. During his remarkable innings, the star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman equaled a significant record previously set by the legendary Rohit Sharma.

Samson's blistering knock of 107 runs off just 50 deliveries propelled India to a total of 202. In the process, he smashed 10 sixes and 7 fours, matching Rohit Sharma's record of hitting the most sixes in an innings for India in T20I history. Rohit Sharma had achieved this feat by hitting 10 sixes during his innings of 117 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Indian batters with most sixes in a T20I innings

Rohit Sharma - 10 (Sri Lanka, 2017)

Sanju Samson - 10 (South Africa, 2024)

Suryakumar Yadav - 9 (Sri Lanka, 2023)

KL Rahul - 8 (Sri Lanka, 2017)

By scoring back-to-back centuries in T20Is, Sanju Samson became the first Indian player to achieve this milestone. His century against South Africa followed his first T20I century, which he scored in the final match of the series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October. Samson now joins the elite company of Gustav Mackeon (France), Phil Salt (England), and Rilee Russouw (South Africa) as the only batters in history to achieve this feat.

Furthermore, Sanju Samson also etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a T20I century overseas.

Also read| IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson creates history in Durban, becomes first Indian player to....