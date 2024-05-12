GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans eye crucial 2 points as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow live score from match 63 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and KKR here.

As we enter the final week of league phase matches in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, all eyes are on the upcoming clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. This highly anticipated match will mark the 13th game of the season for both teams.

Gujarat Titans (GT) received a significant morale boost after their recent victory over the Chennai Super Kings. In a must-win game, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan both showcased their talent by scoring centuries, leading their team to an impressive total of 231 runs. A single loss at this stage could mean the end of the road for the IPL 2022 champions.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their spot in the playoffs by defeating the Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter on Saturday. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team now only needs one more victory to secure a top-two position in the standings, setting the stage for a crucial final phase of the season.