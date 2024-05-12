Twitter
GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans eye crucial 2 points as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow live score from match 63 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and KKR here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 12, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score
As we enter the final week of league phase matches in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, all eyes are on the upcoming clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. This highly anticipated match will mark the 13th game of the season for both teams.

Gujarat Titans (GT) received a significant morale boost after their recent victory over the Chennai Super Kings. In a must-win game, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan both showcased their talent by scoring centuries, leading their team to an impressive total of 231 runs. A single loss at this stage could mean the end of the road for the IPL 2022 champions.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their spot in the playoffs by defeating the Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter on Saturday. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team now only needs one more victory to secure a top-two position in the standings, setting the stage for a crucial final phase of the season.

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 May 2024, 10:47 PM

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

  • 12 May 2024, 10:47 PM

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

