Man grabs snake mid-lunge before it strikes his face, terrifying video goes viral

Social media users are captivated by a viral video showing a man fearlessly catching a striking snake.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 08:18 AM IST

In a heart-pounding video that’s gone viral across social media platforms, a man is seen fearlessly catching a snake mid-strike, leaving viewers both fascinated and on edge.

The gripping footage, shared on Instagram by user "therealtarzann," opens with a slithering serpent poised to attack. Undeterred, the man makes a daring attempt to seize the reptile, narrowly avoiding its lunges. In a breathtaking moment of precision, he manages to grasp the snake’s head just in the nick of time.

Since its upload just two days ago, the video has amassed an astonishing 4.9 million views and counting, sparking a flurry of reactions from intrigued netizens. Comments flooded in, with many expressing amazement and some admitting to feeling a shiver down their spine.

Among the responses, one Instagram user humorously quipped, “Even the snake said: ‘Wow, it was truly amazing’,” capturing the astonishment shared by many. Others clamored for a slow-motion version of the footage, while some hailed the man’s bravery, likening him to the legendary Tarzan.

However, not all viewers were as enamored with the spectacle, with one commenter urging, “Leave the snake alone.”

The man behind the heart-stopping encounter is Mike Holston, known as "therealtarzann" on Instagram, who lists his profession as a scientist on the platform. His page boasts a trove of videos showcasing his close interactions with various animals, including formidable snakes. With a staggering 9.4 million followers and over 2,182 posts to date, Holston continues to captivate audiences with his extraordinary adventures in the wild.

