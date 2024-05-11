Viral video: Delhi University girls' sizzling dance to Haryanvi song sets the internet ablaze

Delhi University's Kamala Nehru College bids farewell in style with a viral dance performance to Sapna Choudhary's "Jale 2" during their college farewell.

As the curtains draw on their academic journey, students of Delhi University's Kamala Nehru College bid adieu in style, marking the end of an era with an electrifying dance performance that has taken the internet by storm.

In a now-viral video shared on Instagram by @exploring_eyes_07, a group of Kamala Nehru College girls adorned in sarees lit up the stage with their spirited rendition of Sapna Choudhary's hit track, "Jale 2," during their college farewell. Their synchronized dance moves and captivating expressions have garnered admiration from both audiences and online spectators.

The Instagram Reel, posted just a week ago, has already amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes, with numbers continuing to climb. Viewers flooded the comments section with praise for the performance, expressing their awe with heart and fire emoticons.

"Haryanvi songs hit differently," remarked one viewer, capturing the sentiment shared by many. Another praised, "Outstanding, you guys set the stage on fire," while a third simply declared it the "best performance" they had seen. Others commended the dual talents of singing and dancing showcased by the KNC girls, with one commenter summing it up with, "Both sing and dance hit differently."