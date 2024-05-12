Twitter
Viral video: Influencer dances with gun in broad daylight on highway, UP Police reacts

Influencer Simran Yadav's viral video, showing her brandishing a gun while recording a reel on a Lucknow road, has sparked outrage.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 09:29 AM IST

A startling video capturing a woman flaunting a firearm while recording a reel in the middle of a road has stirred widespread concern after it went viral. The influencer, identified as Simran Yadav, was seen wielding the weapon in broad daylight in what is reported to be Lucknow.

The footage, initially shared by user Advocate Kalyanji Chaudhary on a microblogging platform, has sparked outrage and garnered significant attention online. Chaudhary's post accompanied the video with a caption expressing dismay over Yadav's actions, accusing her of openly disregarding the law and societal norms.

"Instagram star Simran Yadav of Lucknow is openly flouting the law and code of conduct by waving a pistol on the highway and making a video to show off her community's power in the society, but the officials are maintaining silence," read the translated caption.

In the video, Yadav is seen standing in the center of the road, gun in hand, as she lip-syncs to a background score before brandishing the weapon recklessly.

Since its circulation a few days ago, the post has garnered over 1,300 views and sparked a flurry of comments. Among them, some users expressed concern over such behavior, advocating for strict penalties.

One user suggested, "Start putting a hefty fine on these jokers. Money can be used to feed poor people." Another echoed the sentiment, adding, "These ideas should be flushed. Such accounts should be removed from Instagram (as additional punishment)."

Reacting to the video, the Uttar Pradesh Police intervened, tagging the Lucknow Police and urging them to take action. In response, Lucknow Police assured that appropriate measures had been initiated against the influencer.

