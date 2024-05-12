'It's horrible': Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, says 'there is a way to...'

Aditi Rao Hydari has reacted to Sharmin Segal being brutally trolled for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut series Heeramandi.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari came in support of her Heeramandi co-star, Sharmin Segal, who's being brutally trolled for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series. Ever since the 8-episodic mega series is been streaming on Netflix, Sharmin has become a target of trolls. The young actress, who's also Bhansali's niece is being criticised for her unimpressive acting chops.

Recently in an interview, Aditi shared her reaction to mean comments Sharmin has faced. While speaking to Puja Talwar, Aditi admitted that it's unfair to pick someone amid what Sharmin has face. Aditi said, "It's horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”

The Padmaavat actress further added, "I also feel people do what they think is important to them. If some people want to be mean, that is their prerogative." Furthermore, she said that we have to find a way around it otherwise it will be really difficult. "Whoever is facing it, I would just say, 'look at the positive',” she said.

Sharmin on criticism and feeling pressured to prove herself

Recently while appearing on a BBC Radio Podcast, Sharmin shared her thoughts on criticism, online trolling and scrutiny. She asserted, "There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways. But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister (Simran Segal). She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have my outlets where I can vent." Few days after the show premiered on the streaming platform, Sharmin reportedly turned off comments on Instagram.

