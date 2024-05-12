'It's horrible': Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, says 'there is a way to...'

Twitter
Watch: Ishant Sharma gives Virat Kohli fiery send-off after taking his wicket during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

KKR vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

This clip of kind woman feeding rotis to stray cows will bring tears of joy to your eyes, watch

RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first player in IPL history to achieve this record

Watch: Ishant Sharma gives Virat Kohli fiery send-off after taking his wicket during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

KKR vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aditi Rao Hydari has reacted to Sharmin Segal being brutally trolled for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut series Heeramandi.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2024, 08:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari came in support of her Heeramandi co-star, Sharmin Segal, who's being brutally trolled for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series. Ever since the 8-episodic mega series is been streaming on Netflix, Sharmin has become a target of trolls. The young actress, who's also Bhansali's niece is being criticised for her unimpressive acting chops.

Recently in an interview, Aditi shared her reaction to mean comments Sharmin has faced. While speaking to Puja Talwar, Aditi admitted that it's unfair to pick someone amid what Sharmin has face. Aditi said, "It's horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”

The Padmaavat actress further added, "I also feel people do what they think is important to them. If some people want to be mean, that is their prerogative." Furthermore, she said that we have to find a way around it otherwise it will be really difficult. "Whoever is facing it, I would just say, 'look at the positive',” she said. 

Sharmin on criticism and feeling pressured to prove herself

Recently while appearing on a BBC Radio Podcast, Sharmin shared her thoughts on criticism, online trolling and scrutiny. She asserted, "There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways. But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister (Simran Segal). She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have my outlets where I can vent." Few days after the show premiered on the streaming platform, Sharmin reportedly turned off comments on Instagram.

Read: Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

