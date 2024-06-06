Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts progression in India's monsoon but...

'I'm going to bring...': Anil Kapoor reacts to replacing Salman Khan as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, show will stream from..

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'biggest stock market scam' after market crashed on election result date, seeks probe

Meet man, MBA from US, brain behind TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's stunning comeback in Andhra Pradesh

Watch: Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on being slapped by CISF personnel, says 'the terrorism in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Understanding Car Insurance and Car Loan: A Guide to Protecting and Financing Your Vehicle

Benefits of Folic Acid Tablet for Pregnancy

MCT Wellness Review: Is This A Hoax for Weight Loss?

How is Lok Sabha speaker elected? Check rules here

 7 things to check before purchasing bread

5 amazing health benefits of palm juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on being slapped by CISF personnel, says 'the terrorism in...'

Meet superstar's daughter who worked only in flop films, quit acting, left India, married millionaire, is now...

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport; here's why

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar's daughter who worked only in flop films, quit acting, left India, married millionaire, is now...

Rinke Khanna entered the film industry in 1999 with 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. The film could not do wonders at the box office but Rinke Khanna gained popularity for her role. She then starred opposite Govinda in 'Jis Desh Me Ganga Rehta Hai'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 06:29 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet superstar's daughter who worked only in flop films, quit acting, left India, married millionaire, is now...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rajesh Khanna is called the first superstar of Bollywood mainly because of his unmatchable popularity among fans. Rajesh Khanna was married to Dimple Kapadia and had two daughters who both entered the film industry but could not take their father's legacy forward. Rajesh Khanna's daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna both tried their luck in Bollywood but were unsuccessful in making their place.

Everyone is aware that Twinkle Khanna is an author now and is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, but few people are aware of Rajesh Khanna's younger daughter Rinke Khanna.

Rinke Khanna entered the film industry in 1999 with 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. The film could not do wonders at the box office but Rinke Khanna gained popularity for her role. She then starred opposite Govinda in 'Jis Desh Me Ganga Rehta Hai', which was also a flop. Rinke Khanna went on to work in many films such as 'Yeh Hai Jalwa', 'Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye', 'Jhankar Beats', and 'Chameli' but they were all flops and sank the actress's career.

Rinke Khanna was part of the showbiz world for 4 years but, after giving six back-to-back flop films, in 2003, she quit acting and got married to millionaire businessman Samir Saran. The couple moved to the UK after marriage. Rinke Khanna is now a devoted mother to her two children.

Rinke Khanna now lives in the UK with her family but often comes to Mumbai to meet her sister Twinkle Khanna and mother Dimple Kapadia.

READ | This superstar worked with SRK, Deepika, Katrina, gave Rs 1000 crore film, refused to work with younger actress due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress President Kharge unveils next course of action as INDIA Bloc crosses 230-mark

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA is leading in 22 seats, Congress 6 seats, Revanna leading

Prabhas, Vijay's stardom restricts them from experimenting with roles, says Sathyaraj: ‘You can only see them in…’

ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Scotland

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets tough fight, Vi offering unlimited calls, Netflix at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement