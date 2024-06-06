Meet superstar's daughter who worked only in flop films, quit acting, left India, married millionaire, is now...

Rinke Khanna entered the film industry in 1999 with 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. The film could not do wonders at the box office but Rinke Khanna gained popularity for her role. She then starred opposite Govinda in 'Jis Desh Me Ganga Rehta Hai'.

Rajesh Khanna is called the first superstar of Bollywood mainly because of his unmatchable popularity among fans. Rajesh Khanna was married to Dimple Kapadia and had two daughters who both entered the film industry but could not take their father's legacy forward. Rajesh Khanna's daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna both tried their luck in Bollywood but were unsuccessful in making their place.

Everyone is aware that Twinkle Khanna is an author now and is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, but few people are aware of Rajesh Khanna's younger daughter Rinke Khanna.

Rinke Khanna entered the film industry in 1999 with 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. The film could not do wonders at the box office but Rinke Khanna gained popularity for her role. She then starred opposite Govinda in 'Jis Desh Me Ganga Rehta Hai', which was also a flop. Rinke Khanna went on to work in many films such as 'Yeh Hai Jalwa', 'Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye', 'Jhankar Beats', and 'Chameli' but they were all flops and sank the actress's career.

Rinke Khanna was part of the showbiz world for 4 years but, after giving six back-to-back flop films, in 2003, she quit acting and got married to millionaire businessman Samir Saran. The couple moved to the UK after marriage. Rinke Khanna is now a devoted mother to her two children.

Rinke Khanna now lives in the UK with her family but often comes to Mumbai to meet her sister Twinkle Khanna and mother Dimple Kapadia.

READ | This superstar worked with SRK, Deepika, Katrina, gave Rs 1000 crore film, refused to work with younger actress due to..