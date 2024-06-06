Meet man, MBA from US, brain behind TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's stunning comeback in Andhra Pradesh

TDP’s victory in both elections also marks the comeback of the party’s chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. His Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has surged ahead in 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections by winning 135 out of 175 seats.

BJP-led NDA secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by winning 292 seats. While BJP won 240 seats, its allies JD(U) and TDP secured 12 and 16 seats respectively.

This time, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable turnaround in both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Telegu Desam Party's victory in both elections also marks the comeback of the party’s chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. His TDP has surged ahead in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections by winning 135 out of 175 seats.

With Naidu’s resurgence, his son Nara Lokesh is also being credited for TDP, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party securing 21 seats, and BJP's eight-seat victory, taking the NDA's total tally of 164, in the Assembly polls.

After facing a loss in the Mangalagiri constituency and the overall dip in TDP's performance in 2019, Nara Lokesh has now impressively improved his standing in Andhra Pradesh's political scene.

As the TDP emerged victorious in the 2024 Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh won the Mangalagiri seat by a margin of 91,000 votes.

According to IndiaToday, experts believe that Nara Lokesh has been instrumental in shaping the plans and strategies of the party. His efforts have resulted in a substantial rise in the number of party members and a noticeable presence through the undertaking of a 400-day padyatra. These endeavors have displayed his key involvement in the party's election strategy, leading to their success.

Lokesh, an MBA graduate from Stanford embarked on the Yuva Galam Padayatra (Voice of the Youth), a 400-day journey covering 4,000 kilometres from Kuppam to Ichchapuram.

The march was aimed at connecting with the youth of Andhra Pradesh and taking the TDP's vision to the grassroots for the state's development.

After Chandrababu Naidu got arrested in connection with an alleged skill development corporation scam, Nara Lokesh took over the control of TDP.

He took charge of coordinating the state-wide protests through a politburo meeting, a move aimed at challenging the reportedly illegal arrest of his father. He went to New Delhi to discuss with senior lawyers of the Supreme Court to fight his father's case.

Moreover, he had played a key role in the TDP's rule even before the 2019 general elections.

From 2017 to 2019, Lokesh held the position of the IT, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development departments under the cabinet of Chandrababu Naidu.

Besides this, Lokesh has also been involved in development initiatives, including the NTR Memorial Trust, which works on healthcare, education, skills enhancement, and disaster management.

The TDP, which broke the alliance with the BJP and opted out of the NDA ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls after again contesting together with the BJP before the 2024 polls, has seen Lokesh as a strong link for the TDP-BJP alliance.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.