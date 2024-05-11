Twitter
Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people's opinions...'

England pace legend James Anderson set to retire from Test cricket after talks with Brendon McCullum

DNA TV Show: Will Arvind Kejriwal's bail impact on AAP's election campaign for Lok Sabha polls?

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan centuries guide Gujarat Titans to 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people's opinions...'

DNA TV Show: Will Arvind Kejriwal's bail impact on AAP's election campaign for Lok Sabha polls?

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan centuries guide Gujarat Titans to 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people's opinions...'

Bollywood

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

Sharmin Segal reacted to criticism and commented on feeling pressured to prove herself.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 11, 2024, 12:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sharmin Segal
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has opened to polarising reactions. There are audience members who praised Bhansali's show for its grand vision and performances of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha. Another section of the viewers have criticised the show for its perceived glorification of non-consensual sex, glamorisation of women’s suffering, and Sharmin Segal's acting. 

Sharmin is Sanjay's niece, and ever since the series started streaming on May 1, much of the scrutiny has been directed towards actor Sharmin Segal, who has played Alamzeb in the 8-episodic series. Soon the criticism turned into online trolling, and to such extent, that she reportedly turned off the comments on her Instagram. 

While appearing on a BBC Asian Network podcast, Sharmin earlier addressed the criticisms, online trolling and how she handled all the scrutiny. The actress said, "There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways. But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister (Simran Segal). She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have my outlets where I can vent."

Sharmin further added that she's not that person who’s gonna constantly put that much pressure on it. "Yes, I do want to prove myself; but today I am also a realist in that way. After all, how many people’s opinions are you gonna shape or have control over," Sharmin asserted. The actress called herself a very strong advocate for mental health. She said, "I do want to do what I want to do and I would love for everyone to love Alamzeb (her character). But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say."

Sharmin made her acting debut in Bhansali's produced Malaal (2019), and she has also worked as an assistant director on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). As far as Heeramandi is concerned, Bhansali's OTT debut has reportedly secured the number two spot on Netflix's weekly top 10 list for non-English language shows in its debut week, raking in 4.5 million views, with 33 million accumulated viewership hours.

Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables Instagram comments after being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi

