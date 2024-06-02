Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pawsitively adorable: Viral video shows real-life Tom & Jerry cuddling after cute catfight

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, left IPS to become an IAS officer, secured AIR...

Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: Who is SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang, set to win 2nd term as CM?

Meet Chillikompan, the mango-loving tusker from Kerala

This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pawsitively adorable: Viral video shows real-life Tom & Jerry cuddling after cute catfight

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, left IPS to become an IAS officer, secured AIR...

Meet Chillikompan, the mango-loving tusker from Kerala

9 South Indian crime thrillers to watch on OTT

Countries with largest rail network

Most loyal animals in Indian history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 2: Rajkummar, Janhvi film holds well, beats Yodha, Madgaon Express

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

Made in a reported budget of Rs 45 crores, this movie grossed only Rs 22 crores and became a box office disaster.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 01:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career
The film that ended star kids' Bollywood career
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ram Charan is one of the biggest superstars of Telugu cinema. After S.S Rajamouli's RRR (2022) he became a pan-India star. In his 17 years of career, Chiranjeevi's son has been a part of several blockbusters, including Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, and Rangasthalam. Before RRR, Ram Charan did try his luck in Bollywood and debuted in Hindi cinema. Even though his debut Hindi film was the remake of a classic blockbuster, it tanked so badly, that Ram returned to Telugu films, and never did any other Bollywood film. 

Ram Charan's Bollywood debut film was...

Zanjeer, the 2013-released, Apoorva Lakhia directorial was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's breakthrough film, Zanjeer (1973). In this crime thriller, Ram plays the role of no-nonsense cop Vijay, Priyanka Chopra plays Mala, and Prakash Raj as the main antogonist Rudra Pratap Teja (played by Ajit in the original). Sanjay Dutt reprised Pran's iconic character Sher Khan, and Mahie Gill stepped into Bindu's iconic role of Mona Darling. Reportedly, director Apoorva Lakhia re-bought the Zanjeer script by paying Rs 6 crores. Interestingly, Ram's father, Chiranjeevi also made his Bollywood debut with Pratibandh, which was loosely based on Zanjeer. 

Actors who rejected Zanjeer 

The movie pre-production of Zanjeer was started in 2012, and reportedly, Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal were first considered for Sher Khan. However, Arjun had date issues, and Sonu got injured during the CCL match (Celebrity Cricket League), thus Sanjay Dutt was finalised as Sher Khan, and Srihari played the same role in the Telugu version (Thoofan). For Bindu's Mona Darling, reportedly Jacqueline Fernandez, Mallika Sherawat and Malaika Arora were considered, but they all rejected the offer, and finally, Mahie Gill was finalised for the same. 

Box office performance of Zanjeer

Zanjeer was released in cinemas on September 6, 2013, with overwhelmingly negative reviews. The movie was slammed by critics, who called it a bad remake of a classic. Made in the reported budget of 45 crores, the movie grossed only Rs 22.54 crores worldwide and became a box office disaster. After the debacle of Zanjeer, Ram was not seen in any other Bollywood film. However, he has dubbed the RRR Hindi version, and was seen making a cameo in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Read: Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

Azim Premji gets a sigh of relief from High Court, long pending criminal case now…

Inside pics of Dubai villa that Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted their 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant, its worth Rs..

Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...

Anjali breaks silence on viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing her on stage: ‘I have always…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement