OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition launched in India, to go on sale from June 6, price starts at Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sustainext: The way ahead in ESG

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi: 'The audience’s opinion is what...'

World Citizenship Report predicts 3rd term for Modi Govt with enhanced majority

'Egg fry or fish fry': Viral video shows egg dish looking like goldfish; watch

'We will punish…': CEC Rajiv Kumar on Jairam Ramesh's allegations against Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sustainext: The way ahead in ESG

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi: 'The audience’s opinion is what...'

8 ways to use kiwi to transform your skin

 Foods you should never eat before sleeping 

Indian World Cup winners who became Team India coach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi: 'The audience’s opinion is what...'

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers react

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

HomeTechnology

Technology

OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition launched in India, to go on sale from June 6, price starts at Rs…

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the proprietary Trinity Engine, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 02:09 PM IST

OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition launched in India, to go on sale from June 6, price starts at Rs…
OnePlus 12 Glacial White
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

OnePlus 12 Glacial White has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999. It will be available in India from 06th June on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores as well as other major partner stores. Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 from select partner banks, and a special price coupon of Rs 2,000 from June 6th to June 20th. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. They can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI during this period. 
 
Inspired by the serenity of glaciers, the all-new OnePlus 12 Glacial White is crafted with advanced technology and a careful etching process, features a glass back with a smooth and frosted texture.  

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the proprietary Trinity Engine, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Its industry-leading Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System ensures peak performance during intensive tasks by significantly reducing overheating.

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White boasts a 5400mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC endurance edition fast charging, minimizing time spent tethered to an outlet. For those who prefer a cable-free lifestyle, it also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile allows users to capture stunning photos and videos.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Adani portfolio touches new heights, records massive Rs 829170000000…

Imtiaz Ali opens up on Shah Rukh, Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, calls it ‘unfortunate child’: ‘I felt like...'

It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement