OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition launched in India, to go on sale from June 6, price starts at Rs…

OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition launched in India, to go on sale from June 6

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the proprietary Trinity Engine, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999. It will be available in India from 06th June on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores as well as other major partner stores. Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 from select partner banks, and a special price coupon of Rs 2,000 from June 6th to June 20th. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. They can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI during this period.



Inspired by the serenity of glaciers, the all-new OnePlus 12 Glacial White is crafted with advanced technology and a careful etching process, features a glass back with a smooth and frosted texture. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the proprietary Trinity Engine, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Its industry-leading Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System ensures peak performance during intensive tasks by significantly reducing overheating. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White boasts a 5400mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC endurance edition fast charging, minimizing time spent tethered to an outlet. For those who prefer a cable-free lifestyle, it also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile allows users to capture stunning photos and videos.

