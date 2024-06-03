Was Johnny Depp present at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash? Viral video leaves netizens confused

Netizens say Shah Rukh Khan looks like Johnny Depp in the viral video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity.

Several videos and photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivity in Italy are going viral on social media. In one of the viral photos, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen talking to Ranbir Kapoor.

The video also featured AbRam and Gauri Khan, however, what caught everyone’s attention was SRK’s resemblance to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. The video left some fans confused, one of the social media users wrote, “Kinda looking like Johny Depp.” The second one said, “Johnny Depp?” The third one said, “Pakistani version of Johnny Depp.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday morning returned to Mumbai with family after spending time in Italy. In the visuals captured by the local paps, he along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was also spotted at the airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.' Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video. If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

