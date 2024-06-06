Twitter
Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn’t sleep due to steroids', talks about battling depression: 'Sometimes I drink whiskey...'

Anurag Kashyap talked about the health challenges he went through in his recent interview and said people do not understand his condition.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in his recent interview, talked about his health challenges and revealed that he recently went through a severe illness. He mentioned that people do not understand his condition.

In March, Kashyap took to social media and shared that he was tired of wasting his time mentoring untalented people and had decided to charge a consultancy fee. While speaking to the Humans of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap explained why his post went viral, stating that his comment was "not for filmmakers, woh faltu logo ko bhagane ke liye tha (it was to get rid of useless people)."

He expressed that he had remaining time and energy to support independent films. He mentioned that people expect him to help everyone, but they don't consider whether he's even capable of doing so. While speaking to the portal, he revealed that not many people are aware that he has been battling extreme sickness for the past two and a half years.

He said, "I have gone through my whole phase of depression. In a phase like that, you have to prioritise yourself first. So, if I am not physically, mentally, emotionally healed. If you see my interviews of last year, you will see it is on my face how unwell I was. Even then people come and ask you to read their script."

He further mentioned, “I was like, I am on so many steroids that I am unable to sleep and on top of that I sometimes drink whiskey too to numb it. I can’t watch good films. I am in that stage and frame of mind and in the middle of that people come to me. I told them that time had past now. There was a time when I was doing these things because nobody else was. Now there are enough people."

Meanwhile, Anurag is gearing up for the release of his crime drama Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. 

