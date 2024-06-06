Twitter
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport; here's why

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport. Read on to learn why.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

On Friday, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a woman personnel belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). As per the media reports, the personnel named Kulwinder Kaur slapped Kangana Ranaut for the actress' remarks during the Farmers' protest. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kangana was travelling to Delhi by UK707. After the security check-in, when she was going towards the boarding gate. LCT Kulwinder Kaur CISF Unit Chandigarh Airport slapped her. After that, Mr Mayank Madhur who was also travelling with Ms Kangna Ranaut tried to slap Kulwinder Kaur.

 

