Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet daughter of richest Pakistani man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Gaza: 30 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting Nuseirat school

Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn’t sleep due to steroids', talks about battling depression: 'Sometimes I drink whiskey...'

Adani Power gives massive Rs 35000000000 order, planning to set up new plant in…

What BJP may have to give Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Eknath Shinde to make Modi 3.0 a reality

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn’t sleep due to steroids', talks about battling depression: 'Sometimes I drink whiskey...'

Adani Power gives massive Rs 35000000000 order, planning to set up new plant in…

8 disadvantages of not exercising everyday

10 most powerful women in history

After divorcing Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza dating someone?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

Meet actor who has no hits in last 10 years, still called star, charges Rs 7 crore per film, is worth…

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri says Ayodhya voters 'betrayed their true king' in Lok Sabha polls: 'Jab Sita mata ko...'

India's richest star kid is worth Rs 3100 crore, richer than even Salman, Akshay; it's not Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas

HomeWorld

World

Gaza: 30 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting Nuseirat school

An Israeli strike on a UN-run school shelter in central Gaza killed 30 people, including five children. The attack follows the military's new operations in response to Hamas' October 7 attack.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Gaza: 30 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting Nuseirat school
Israel airstrike in Gaza
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gaza: Israeli airstrike hit a school in central Gaza on early thursday, June 6. The UN school  was currently turned into a shelter. The military claimed the school was being used as a Hamas compound. The attack resulted in at least 30 deaths, including five children, as reported by local health officials. This strike followed the Israeli military's announcement of new air and ground operations in central Gaza, marking an escalation in their nearly eight-month offensive. This offensive was initiated after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah received at least 30 bodies from the school strike and six more from a separate strike on a home. Mohammed al-Kareem, a displaced Palestinian near the hospital, described the chaotic scenes as vehicles arrived continuously with wounded people. Videos online showed injured individuals being treated on the hospital floor, highlighting the overwhelmed state of Gaza’s medical facilities. People were seen searching for their loved ones among bodies wrapped in white shrouds in the hospital courtyard.

The Israeli military stated that fighter jets targeted the school after conducting aerial surveillance and gathering additional intelligence, aiming to reduce civilian harm. However, the school was a shelter run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which has been providing refuge since the start of the war.

Nuseirat, where the strikes occurred, is one of the several refugee camps in Gaza dating back to the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel, displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Hamas' attack on October 7 killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took 250 hostages, prompting Israel's military response, which has resulted in at least 36,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The figures include both fighters and civilians. Israel insists it targets militants and their infrastructure, accusing Hamas of positioning itself in residential areas.

The U.S. has supported a phased cease-fire and hostage release proposed by President Joe Biden. However, Israel aims to continue its operations until Hamas is destroyed, while Hamas demands a lasting cease-fire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

In central Gaza, the Israeli military reported operations both above and below ground in Deir al-Balah and the Bureij refugee camp, involving airstrikes followed by ground troop actions.

Doctors Without Borders reported at least 70 bodies and 300 injured people, mostly women and children, brought to a central Gaza hospital after recent strikes. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital struggles to treat the influx of patients, facing severe resource shortages, including a failing generator crucial for operating medical equipment.

Throughout the war, Israel has conducted airstrikes across Gaza and ground operations in major cities like Gaza City and Khan Younis, leading to significant destruction. Troops have also engaged in previous offensives in refugee camps and recently pulled out of the Jabaliya camp after intense fighting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from AP)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet daughter of richest Pakistani man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

Sania Mirza appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, talks about finding 'love interest' after divorce with Shoaib Malik

India's richest star kid is worth Rs 3100 crore, richer than even Salman, Akshay; it's not Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas

Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn’t sleep due to steroids', talks about battling depression: 'Sometimes I drink whiskey...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement