Watch: Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on being slapped by CISF personnel, says 'the terrorism in...'

Kangana Ranaut has made her first statement after getting slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 07:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut made her first statement after getting slapped by CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport. On Thursday evening, Kangana uploaded a video on her X and assured her followers, fans, and well-wishers that she was safe. 

Kangana also revealed that the reason why CISF personnel hit her was because she supported the Farmers' protest. The National Award-winning actress also expressed her opinion on Punjab and said that she's concerned with the rise of terrorism and extremism in the state. 

Actress-turned-politician said, "Mujhe bahut phone calls aa rahe hai, media ke bhi aur mere well-wishers ke bhi. Sabse pehle toh I'm safe, absolutely fine. Aaj Chandigarh airport pe jo hadsaa hua, woh security check ke saath mein hua. Jaise hi main security check se nikli, toh jo dusre cabin mein jo mahilaa thi, CISF ki suraksha karamchari thi, unhone mere cross hone ka intezar kiya, aur side se aakar mere face pe hit kiya aur gaaliyan di. Aur jab maine unko pucha ki unhone aisa kyu kiya, toh unhone kaha ki woh Farmers' protest ko support karti hai (I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as from my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, absolutely fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport occurred during the security check. As soon as I came out of the security check, the lady in the other cabin, a CISF security personnel, waited for me to cross and came from the side and hit me in the face and abused me. And when I asked her why she did this, she said that she supports the Farmers' protest)." 

She further said, "I'm safe, but my concern is ki jo aantakvaad aur ugravaad Punjab mein badh raha hai, how do we handle that (I am safe, but my concern is how do we handle the terrorism and extremism that is growing in Punjab)." 

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by CISF personnel 

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has left everyone shocked. On Thursday, BJP MP Kangana was slapped during the security check by Kaur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kangana was travelling to Delhi by UK707. After the security check-in, when she was going towards the boarding gate. LCT Kulwinder Kaur CISF Unit Chandigarh Airport slapped her. After that, Mr Mayank Madhur who was also travelling with Ms Kangna Ranaut tried to slap Kulwinder Kaur. 

