Sania Mirza appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, talks about finding 'love interest' after divorce with Shoaib Malik

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's richest star kid is worth Rs 3100 crore, richer than even Salman, Akshay; it's not Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

Rituparna Sengupta skips ED summons in multi-crore ration distribution case, tells agency she has...

T20 World Cup 2024: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner star as Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

Meet actor, who gave Rs 822 crore hits with Salman, Deepika, Hrithik; later quit films for television, now owns…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

T20 World Cup 2024: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner star as Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

Rituparna Sengupta skips ED summons in multi-crore ration distribution case, tells agency she has...

8 most beautiful queens of India

ODI World Cup winners who won Lok Sabha Elections

8 existing modern royal families of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

IND vs IRE Highlights 1st Innings: Hardik & Bumrah Shine, Team India Need 97 Runs I T20 WC 2024

Meet actor, who gave Rs 822 crore hits with Salman, Deepika, Hrithik; later quit films for television, now owns…

Rituparna Sengupta skips ED summons in multi-crore ration distribution case, tells agency she has...

Prabhas, Vijay's stardom restricts them from experimenting with roles, says Sathyaraj: ‘You can only see them in…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Sania Mirza appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, talks about finding 'love interest' after divorce with Shoaib Malik

Kapil Sharma reminded Sania Mirza that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he would play her love interest if a film on her was ever made.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sania Mirza appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, talks about finding 'love interest' after divorce with Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza-Kapil Sharma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former tennis player Sania Mirza, who appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, spoke about 'finding a love interest' in her life. A recent promo of the upcoming episode showed Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra interacting with host Kapil Sharma.

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on Saturday at 8 pm. Kapil reminded Sania that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he would play her love interest if a film on her was ever made. Sania then told Kapil, "Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Saina Nehwal also shared a hilarious anecdote. She said her mom was a huge fan of German tennis player Steffi Graf. After playing badminton for two months, her mom asked her to switch to tennis because she could make more money playing the latter sport.

The caption with the promo reads, "Iss hafte, laughter ke saath karlo game mode on, kyunki India ki incredible sportswomen aa rahi hai. Milo @mcmary.kom, @mirzasaniar, @nehwalsaina and @siftsamra_09 se on The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Saturday, 8pm, only on Netflix!"

The host also shared some hilarious conversation with Mary Kom that this is the first time she has come on the show, and jokes, "Ek ek mukka ho jaye (Let's give a round of punches.)" Talking about Sania's relationship, her sister, Anam Mirza, confirmed the former's divorce from former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in January, saying that they were legally separated for 'some months'.

Taking to Instagram, Anam, who is married to former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's son Assaduddin, confirmed Sania's divorce from Shoaib, posting, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since.

They announced the birth of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. In January, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced that he had tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Anurag Kashyap explains why big-budget films flopped, comments on actor's expensive demands, entourage: 'One car will..'

Election Results 2024: Man appears with kirpan at counting centre in Kanyakumari, detained by police

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Ireland by 8 wickets in New York

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement