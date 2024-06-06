India's richest star kid is worth Rs 3100 crore, richer than even Salman, Akshay; it's not Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas

Twitter
The richest star kid in India has a net worth of Rs 3100 crore, higher than even superstars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan

Abhimanyu Mathur

Jun 06, 2024

Star kid is a term that was neutral once; used to describe children of film stars who would naturally gain some fame of their own. Over the years, it has come to be almost a derogatory reference for these children of actors, highlighting their privilege. In more crude terms, it has been replaced by ‘nepo baby’ in some circles. But even as it is considered that many star kids get some sort of unfair advantage in their careers, many have gone on to build very successful careers. The richest of them all even dwarfs the biggest superstars of Bollywood.

India’s richest star kid is worth Rs 3100 crore

Hrithik Roshan is the richest star kid in India. With a reported net worth of Rs 3100 crore, the actor is the wealthiest among all children of actors in India. Other popular star kids in India are far behind. For instance, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly worth Rs 345 crore, Jr NTR is worth Rs 450 crore, Prabhas stands at Rs 250 crore, Alia Bhatt at Rs 550 crore, and Kareena Kapoor is worth Rs 485 crore. Only big stars like Ram Charan (reported net worth Rs 1300 crore) and Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore) are anywhere close to Hrithik’s impressive wealth.


Hrithik Roshan

How Hrithik Roshan managed to beat A-listers like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

 

What may shock many is that Hrithik is not just richer than his contemporaries but even many of his seniors such as Aamir Khan (Rs 1850 crore) and Akshay Kumar (Rs 800 crore). The actor has managed this through his business investments, chiefly the sportswear brand HRX. As of 2024, the company is worth Rs 7300 crore, giving Hrithik the lion’s share of his immense wealth. In addition, he has a stake in his father Rakesh Roshan’s production company. And of course, he earns with his film appearances and brand endorsements, charging up to Rs 100 crore per film.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming films

Hrithik was most recently seen in Fighter, which has been the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 so far. The actor is currently filming War 2, which also stars Jr NTR. The film, part of YRF Spy Universe, will be releasing in 2025.

