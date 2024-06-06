Twitter
Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

Anat Ashkenazi left Rs 6592194 crore US-based pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company to join Google.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 09:58 AM IST

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…
Anat Ashkenazi
Sundar Pichai is currently the highest paid Indian CEO in the world. He is the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Google is one of the biggest IT companies in the world and landing a job as a chief officer is a dream for many. As Google continues to struggle with its AI, Sundar Pichai has appointed Anat Ashkenazi as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ashkenazi, 51, will start her new role at Alphabet on July 31, 2024, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

"Alphabet announced the appointment of Anat Ashkenazi, age 51, as the new Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Alphabet and Google LLC, effective July 31, 2024," the company wrote.

Anat Ashkenazi left Rs 6592194 crore US-based pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company to join Google. She has served as Executive Vice President and CFO at the company where she has worked for over 23 years. She joined Eli Lilly in 2001 and has had a diverse career spanning financial, strategy and operations roles.

"Today, the opportunity for impact is greater than ever, and I feel honoured to be joining Sundar and his leadership team as they invest for the company's future at such an exciting moment," said Ashkenazi. She will be based in the Bay Area, reporting to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai."

The AI era is giving us an incredible opportunity to innovate at scale across our core products and to create entirely new products and experiences for our users and customers.

I look forward to working with Anat as we invest responsibly to support our next wave of growth," said Pichai.

Ashkenazi also held roles as the CFO for several global divisions within Eli Lilly, including Oncology, Diabetes, Global Manufacturing & Quality, and Research & Development. She holds an MBA from Tel Aviv University and a BA in economics and business administration from the Hebrew University. (with inputs from IANS)

