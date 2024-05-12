Watch: MS Dhoni and teammates receive special medal from management after CSK's last league match at Chepauk

MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates celebrated their five-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by taking a lap of honor at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This match marked CSK's final league game at Chepauk in the IPL 2024 season. Despite this being their last game at the iconic venue, the defending champions may have the opportunity to play there again if they qualify for the final.

All of the CSK players graciously took a victory lap to show their appreciation for the unwavering support of their loyal fans. The crowd was especially vocal in their cheers for their beloved captain, Thala.

A video posted by JioCinema on social media captured the moment when Dhoni was presented with a special medal by the CSK management. Following this, the esteemed former captain delighted the crowd by hitting a few signed tennis balls into the stands, where lucky fans managed to catch them.

The camera also captured a touching moment between Dhoni and his former CSK deputy, Suresh Raina, as they shared a heartfelt hug.

Watch:

.@chennaiipl's home campaign concluded with a win



They take a lap of honour at The Chepauk and celebrate with the #CSK fans #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/cw3Pyy6DGd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2024

In the recent match, the Rajasthan Royals fell short by posting a score of 141/5 on the board. It was a lackluster performance with the bat, failing to produce any half-century scorers. Riyan Parag stood out as the top scorer with an unbeaten 47 runs off 35 balls.

Simarjeet Singh shone for CSK, taking three wickets while conceding 26 runs in his four overs.

In response, the home team successfully chased down the target with 10 deliveries to spare. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge with an unbeaten 42 runs off 41 balls, supported by Rachin Ravindra (27) and Daryl Mitchell (22) who made valuable contributions to secure the victory.

