Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: MS Dhoni and teammates receive special medal from management after CSK's last league match at Chepauk

This actor quit his bank job in 3 days, used to take money from girlfriend, started as villain, then became iconic...

'It's horrible': Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, says 'there is a way to...'

Watch: Ishant Sharma gives Virat Kohli fiery send-off after taking his wicket during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

KKR vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans eye crucial 2 points as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders

Watch: MS Dhoni and teammates receive special medal from management after CSK's last league match at Chepauk

This actor quit his bank job in 3 days, used to take money from girlfriend, started as villain, then became iconic...

10 animals that are experts in camouflage

Why you shouldn't eat too much protein?

10 animals that shine in dark

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This actor quit his bank job in 3 days, used to take money from girlfriend, started as villain, then became iconic...

'It's horrible': Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, says 'there is a way to...'

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni and teammates receive special medal from management after CSK's last league match at Chepauk

All of the CSK players graciously took a victory lap to show their appreciation for the unwavering support of their loyal fans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 12, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates celebrated their five-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by taking a lap of honor at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This match marked CSK's final league game at Chepauk in the IPL 2024 season. Despite this being their last game at the iconic venue, the defending champions may have the opportunity to play there again if they qualify for the final.

All of the CSK players graciously took a victory lap to show their appreciation for the unwavering support of their loyal fans. The crowd was especially vocal in their cheers for their beloved captain, Thala.

A video posted by JioCinema on social media captured the moment when Dhoni was presented with a special medal by the CSK management. Following this, the esteemed former captain delighted the crowd by hitting a few signed tennis balls into the stands, where lucky fans managed to catch them.

The camera also captured a touching moment between Dhoni and his former CSK deputy, Suresh Raina, as they shared a heartfelt hug.

Watch:

In the recent match, the Rajasthan Royals fell short by posting a score of 141/5 on the board. It was a lackluster performance with the bat, failing to produce any half-century scorers. Riyan Parag stood out as the top scorer with an unbeaten 47 runs off 35 balls.

Simarjeet Singh shone for CSK, taking three wickets while conceding 26 runs in his four overs.

In response, the home team successfully chased down the target with 10 deliveries to spare. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge with an unbeaten 42 runs off 41 balls, supported by Rachin Ravindra (27) and Daryl Mitchell (22) who made valuable contributions to secure the victory.

Also read| Watch: Ishant Sharma gives Virat Kohli fiery send-off after taking his wicket during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

EC cautions Congress chief Kharge on comments about voter turnout data, terms it as attempt to 'push biased narrative'

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

SBI hiring 12000 employees for various roles, total employee strength stands at…

Meet man who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore business with just Rs 40000, his massive net worth is...

From Shahrukh to Rihanna: Pakistani students recreate Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement