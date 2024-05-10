Search icon
Gujarat Board Result 2024: Meet Topper Sujal Sanchala Who Scored 99.99% I GSEB HSC Result 2024

Gujarat Board Result 2024: Meet Topper Sujal Sanchala Who Scored 99.99% I GSEB HSC Result 2024 The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Thursday declared the GSEB Class 12 or HSC Science and general stream results on the official website gseb.org. As per the results, the pass percentage of the science stream stands at 82.45% and in the general stream or arts and commerce, the pass percentage stands at 93.91%. According to the result, Sujal Sanchala has topped the exam by scoring 99.99%. After the results were announced, Sujal Sanchala says, “I studied 6-8 hours daily and that is why I scored this. I followed the guidelines of my teachers.”

